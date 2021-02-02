SM Energy (SM) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Siebert Williams Shank & Co

SM Energy (SM – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $12.00 price target from Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara on January 22. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -16.1% and a 30.1% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Laredo Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SM Energy with a $11.42 average price target, implying a 34.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.40 and a one-year low of $0.90. Currently, SM Energy has an average volume of 6.85M.

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.