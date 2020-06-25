June 25, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

SM Energy (SM) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

By Ryan Adsit

Wells Fargo analyst Thomas Hughes CFA maintained a Buy rating on SM Energy (SMResearch Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.66.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -20.0% and a 28.6% success rate. CFA covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Matador Resources, and Oasis Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for SM Energy with a $4.29 average price target, which is a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.91 and a one-year low of $0.90. Currently, SM Energy has an average volume of 8.96M.

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

