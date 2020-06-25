SM Energy (SM) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Thomas Hughes CFA maintained a Buy rating on SM Energy (SM – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.66.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for SM Energy with a $4.29 average price target, which is a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.91 and a one-year low of $0.90. Currently, SM Energy has an average volume of 8.96M.

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.