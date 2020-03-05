SLM (SLM) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele maintained a Hold rating on SLM (SLM – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 54.2% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SLM with a $13.75 average price target.

Based on SLM’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $141 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $148 million.

SLM Corp. engages in the origination, servicing, and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.