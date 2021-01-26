Sleep Number (SNBR) Gets a Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

In a report issued on October 22, John Baugh from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Sleep Number (SNBR – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.56, close to its 52-week high of $108.11.

Baugh has an average return of 12.9% when recommending Sleep Number.

According to TipRanks.com, Baugh is ranked #199 out of 7257 analysts.

Sleep Number has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.50, which is a -9.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $48.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Sleep Number’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $531 million and net profit of $51.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $475 million and had a net profit of $28.05 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 100 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SNBR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, Shelly Radue Ibach, the President & CEO of SNBR sold 9,802 shares for a total of $702,803.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.