SL Green Realty (SLG) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on SL Green Realty (SLG – Research Report), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.69, close to its 52-week low of $37.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 50.1% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Franklin Street Properties, and National Health Investors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for SL Green Realty with a $54.17 average price target.

Based on SL Green Realty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $308 million and net profit of $23.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $317 million and had a GAAP net loss of $54.64 million.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt and Preferred Equity Investments business segments. The Real Estate segment consists of security, maintenance, utility costs, real estate taxes, and at certain properties ground rent expense. The Debt and Preferred Equity Investments segment includes cash flow from operations, cash on hand, and other forms of secured or unsecured financing. The company was founded by Stephen L. Green in June 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.