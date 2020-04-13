Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 62.3% success rate. Walkley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sequans Communications S A, and Adesto Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Skyworks Solutions with a $123.06 average price target, implying a 36.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Based on Skyworks Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $896 million and net profit of $257 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $972 million and had a net profit of $285 million.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.