Skechers USA (SKX) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Buy rating on Skechers USA (SKX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.80, close to its 52-week low of $27.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.0% and a 32.9% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Skechers USA has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.67, a 60.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Skechers USA’s market cap is currently $4.36B and has a P/E ratio of 12.35. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.84.

SKECHERS USA, Inc. engages in designing, development and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales.