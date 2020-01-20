Skechers USA (SKX) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Buy rating on Skechers USA (SKX – Research Report) on January 17 and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.90, close to its 52-week high of $44.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 47.7% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Columbia Sportswear, and G-III Apparel Group.

Skechers USA has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.57.

The company has a one-year high of $44.49 and a one-year low of $25.24. Currently, Skechers USA has an average volume of 1.34M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SKX in relation to earlier this year.

SKECHERS USA, Inc. engages in designing, development and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales.