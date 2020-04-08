Six Flags (SIX) Receives a Hold from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst Alex Maroccia maintained a Hold rating on Six Flags (SIX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.29, close to its 52-week low of $8.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -19.1% and a 31.4% success rate. Maroccia covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as SiteOne Landscape Supply, National Vision Holdings, and Planet Fitness.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Six Flags is a Hold with an average price target of $28.11, representing a 102.1% upside. In a report issued on March 30, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $59.53 and a one-year low of $8.75. Currently, Six Flags has an average volume of 3.49M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SIX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers state-of-the-art and traditional thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus Wynne in 1961 and is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX.