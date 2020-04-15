SiTime Corporation (SITM) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham maintained a Buy rating on SiTime Corporation (SITM – Research Report), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 66.2% success rate. Bolton covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

SiTime Corporation has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.60, a 50.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

SiTime Corp. engages in developing, designing and selling silicon timing systems solutions. Its products include precision super-TCXOs, super-TCXOs, 32 kHz XO solutions, 32 kHz TCXOs, 1 Hz to 1 MHz XO/TCXOs, µPower oscillators, low power, low jitter, differential, and high-temp oscillators, AEC-Q100 automotive and clock generators. The company was founded by Markus Lutz and Aaron Partridge in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.