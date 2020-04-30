Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Kutgun Maral from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI – Research Report), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 66.7% success rate. Maral covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Lions Gate Ent Cl A, and AMC Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sirius XM Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.31, a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.25 price target.

Sirius XM Holdings’ market cap is currently $25.92B and has a P/E ratio of 30.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.13.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation and SiriusXM Marine. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.