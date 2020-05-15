Sintx Technologies (SINT) Receives a Hold from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Hold rating on Sintx Technologies (SINT – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.68, close to its 52-week low of $0.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -16.2% and a 27.3% success rate. Sullivan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and ABM Industries.

The the analyst consensus on Sintx Technologies is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $6.90 and a one-year low of $0.28. Currently, Sintx Technologies has an average volume of 1.45M.

SINTX Technologies, Inc. operates as a commercial biomaterial company. It focuses on using silicon nitride technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell a range of medical devices. The firm markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. Its FDA-cleared and CE-marked spine products are marketed in the U.S. and selected markets in Europe and South America. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.