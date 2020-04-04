Sintx Technologies (SINT) Gets a Hold Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Hold rating on Sintx Technologies (SINT – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.36, close to its 52-week low of $0.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -20.5% and a 25.0% success rate. Sullivan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and Mistras Group.

Sintx Technologies has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Sintx Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $252K and GAAP net loss of $992K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $95K and had a net profit of $306K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SINTX Technologies, Inc. operates as a commercial biomaterial company. It focuses on using silicon nitride technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell a range of medical devices. The firm markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. Its FDA-cleared and CE-marked spine products are marketed in the U.S. and selected markets in Europe and South America. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.