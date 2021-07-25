Singapore Exchange (SPXCF) Gets a Buy Rating from Macquarie

According to TipRanks.com, Vantarakis is ranked #6219 out of 7605 analysts.

Singapore Exchange has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.81.

Singapore Exchange’s market cap is currently $9.08B and has a P/E ratio of 25.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 28.15.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities and Fixed Income, Derivatives, Market Data and Connectivity, and Corporate. The Equities and Fixed Income segment offers issuer services, securities trading and clearing, post trade services, membership, and collateral management. The Derivatives segment focuses on derivatives trading and clearing services, membership, and collateral management. The Market Data and Connectivity segment consists of market data and connectivity services. The Corporate segment includes corporate activities which are not allocated to the three operating segments. The company was founded on August 21, 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore.