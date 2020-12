Simmons 1st Nat’l (SFNC) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report issued on February 10, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Simmons 1st Nat’l (SFNC – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 86.0% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Simmons 1st Nat’l has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.50, implying a -3.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, D.A. Davidson also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.29 and a one-year low of $13.75. Currently, Simmons 1st Nat’l has an average volume of 646.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 114 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SFNC in relation to earlier this year.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The firm offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans; checking, savings and time deposits; and specialized products and services, such as credit cards, trust and fiduciary services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance and small business administration. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.