Similarweb (SMWB) Initiated with a Buy at Oppenheimer

By Ryan Adsit

Similarweb (SMWBResearch Report) received a Buy rating and a $27.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.5% and a 68.2% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Opendoor Technologies, Zillow Group Class C, and Fiverr International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Similarweb is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

Similarweb Ltd provides a platform for digital intelligence, delivering a view of the digital world that empowers its customers to be competitive in markets.

