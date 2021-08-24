Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX) Receives a Buy from JonesTrading

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy maintained a Buy rating on Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX – Research Report) on August 13 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.62, close to its 52-week low of $23.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 36.2% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Inhibikase Therapeutics.

Silverback Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.33, representing a 76.6% upside. In a report issued on August 13, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $63.41 and a one-year low of $23.69. Currently, Silverback Therapeutics has an average volume of 124K.

Silverback Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on leveraging its ImmunoTAC technology platform to develop tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases.