October 15, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

By Jason Carr

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Silverback Therapeutics (SBTXResearch Report) today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.71, close to its 52-week low of $9.10.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 43.1% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Silverback Therapeutics with a $48.00 average price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

The company has a one-year high of $63.41 and a one-year low of $9.10. Currently, Silverback Therapeutics has an average volume of 390.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Silverback Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on leveraging its ImmunoTAC technology platform to develop tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019