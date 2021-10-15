Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.71, close to its 52-week low of $9.10.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 43.1% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Silverback Therapeutics with a $48.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $63.41 and a one-year low of $9.10. Currently, Silverback Therapeutics has an average volume of 390.2K.

Silverback Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on leveraging its ImmunoTAC technology platform to develop tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases.