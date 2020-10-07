Silicon Motion (SIMO) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Silicon Motion (SIMO – Research Report), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 53.1% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Silicon Motion is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.60, representing a 26.1% upside. In a report issued on September 24, Wedbush also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $46.00 price target.

Silicon Motion’s market cap is currently $1.35B and has a P/E ratio of 15.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.19.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits, and embedded graphics. The company was founded in November 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.