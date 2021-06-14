Sierra Oncology (SRRA) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Sierra Oncology (SRRA – Research Report), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.9% and a 60.1% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Sierra Oncology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.67.

Based on Sierra Oncology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $19.92 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $31.91 million.

Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It engages in the business of researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company was founded on May 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.