Sierra Oncology (SRRA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Oppenheimer gave Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from LifeSci Capital. Analyst Sam Slutsky maintained a Buy rating on Sierra Oncology yesterday and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 33.3% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Catalyst Biosciences, and La Jolla Pharma.

Sierra Oncology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00, a 158.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Sierra Oncology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $31.91 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $13.03 million.

Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It engages in the business of researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company was founded on May 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.