Sierra Oncology (SRRA) Initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Sierra Oncology (SRRA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 56.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Sierra Oncology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.33, which is a 92.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 7, LifeSci Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.68 and a one-year low of $8.55. Currently, Sierra Oncology has an average volume of 23.05K.

Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It engages in the business of researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company was founded on May 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.