Sierra Metals (SMTS) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

In a report released today, Mark Reichman from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Sierra Metals (SMTS – Research Report), with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares opened today at $0.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -17.4% and a 18.8% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Panther Silver, Endeavour Silver, and Newrange Gold.

Sierra Metals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.42, implying a 214.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.25 price target.

Based on Sierra Metals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $55.56 million and GAAP net loss of $1.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $49.18 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.72 million.

Sierra Metals, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the Peru and Mexico geographical segments. The Peru segment consists of Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment conssits of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.