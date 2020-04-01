Sierra Metals (SMTS) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Sierra Metals (SMTS – Research Report), with a price target of $2.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -21.4% and a 19.6% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sierra Metals with a $2.88 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Sierra Metals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $64.55 million and net profit of $1.78 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $52.96 million and had a net profit of $1.92 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sierra Metals, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the Peru and Mexico geographical segments. The Peru segment consists of Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment conssits of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.