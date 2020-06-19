Sierra Metals (SMTS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Noble Financial and Roth Capital gave Sierra Metals (NYSE MKT: SMTS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Sierra Metals today and set a price target of $2.25. The company’s shares opened today at $0.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 43.8% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Sierra Metals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.42, representing a 214.3% upside. In a report issued on June 10, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

Sierra Metals’ market cap is currently $123.4M and has a P/E ratio of 25.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.67.

Sierra Metals, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the Peru and Mexico geographical segments. The Peru segment consists of Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment conssits of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.