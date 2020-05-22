Sierra Metals (SMTS) Gets a Buy Rating from Noble Financial

In a report released today, Mark Reichman from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Sierra Metals (SMTS – Research Report), with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.6% and a 27.6% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Panther Silver, Endeavour Silver, and Newrange Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sierra Metals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.75, a 235.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.25 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sierra Metals’ market cap is currently $127M and has a P/E ratio of 28.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.76.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sierra Metals, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the Peru and Mexico geographical segments. The Peru segment consists of Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment conssits of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.