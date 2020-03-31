March 31, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

By Jason Carr

Kepler Capital analyst David Cerdan maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHFResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.18.

Siemens Healthineers AG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $45.85.

Based on Siemens Healthineers AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.59 billion and net profit of $301 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.3 billion and had a net profit of $341 million.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions. The Diagnostics segment offers products, services and solutions, including a broad array of testing applications, in the areas of laboratory, point of care and molecular diagnostics. The Advanced Therapies is a supplier of advanced therapy products, services and solutions to the therapy departments of healthcare providers. Siemens Healthineers was founded on December 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany.

