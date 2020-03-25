Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Maja Pataki maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR43.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Pataki is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -8.7% and a 31.6% success rate. Pataki covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tecan Group AG, Qiagen, and Alcon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Siemens Healthineers AG with a $45.17 average price target.

Based on Siemens Healthineers AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.59 billion and net profit of $301 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.3 billion and had a net profit of $341 million.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions. The Diagnostics segment offers products, services and solutions, including a broad array of testing applications, in the areas of laboratory, point of care and molecular diagnostics. The Advanced Therapies is a supplier of advanced therapy products, services and solutions to the therapy departments of healthcare providers. Siemens Healthineers was founded on December 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany.