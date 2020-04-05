April 5, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) Gets a Buy Rating from DZ BANK AG

By Austin Angelo

In a report issued on March 31, Elmar Kraus from DZ BANK AG maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHFResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.18.

Kraus noted:

“FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die DZ Bank hat den fairen Wert je Aktie von Siemens Healthineers von 41 auf 44 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf “Kaufen” belassen. Technologisch sei der Medizintechnik-Anbieter ganz vorne dabei bei der Behandlung der Lungenkrankheit Covid-19, schrieb Analyst Elmar Kraus in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/ck

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.03.2020 / 14:27 / MEZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.03.2020 / 14:33 / MEZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Kraus is ranked #2608 out of 6213 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens Healthineers AG is a Hold with an average price target of $44.12, representing a 12.6% upside. In a report issued on March 30, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR42.00 price target.

Based on Siemens Healthineers AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.59 billion and net profit of $301 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.3 billion and had a net profit of $341 million.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions. The Diagnostics segment offers products, services and solutions, including a broad array of testing applications, in the areas of laboratory, point of care and molecular diagnostics. The Advanced Therapies is a supplier of advanced therapy products, services and solutions to the therapy departments of healthcare providers. Siemens Healthineers was founded on December 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany.

