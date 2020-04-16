Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF) Gets a Hold Rating from HSBC

HSBC analyst Sean McLoughlin maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.02.

McLoughlin commented:

“LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel fur Siemens Gamesa von 14,20 auf 14 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf “Hold” belassen. Analyst Sean McLoughlin widmete sich in einem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenausblick der Berichtssaison des Investitionsgutersektors. Entscheidend seien aber Kommentare zur Schwere der Auswirkungen der Corona-Krise auf das zweite Quartal und die Gegenmassnahmen der Konzerne. McLoughlin senkte seine Schatzungen fur die operativen Ergebnisse./ag/mis Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 14:13 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, McLoughlin is ranked #4110 out of 6470 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. is a Hold with an average price target of $15.97, implying a 17.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR13.70 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.50 and a one-year low of $12.00. Currently, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. has an average volume of 4,212.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.