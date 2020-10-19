Siemens Energy (SMEGF) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on October 6, Marcus Almerud from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy (SMEGF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Almerud is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 54.8% success rate. Almerud covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens AG, Sulzer AG, and Cargotec.

Siemens Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.81.

Siemens Energy AG is an engineering technology company. The company develops and provides solutions for industrial applications, power generation, transmission, wind energy technologies. It provides Integrated Electrification, Automation and Digital solutions for oil and marine industries, Re-powering solutions, Grid access, HVDC, MVDC, and other related services.