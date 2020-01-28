Siebert Williams Shank & Co Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Parsley Energy (PE)

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara reiterated a Hold rating on Parsley Energy (PE – Research Report) on January 24 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -19.2% and a 26.3% success rate. Sorbara covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Extraction Oil & Gas, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Parsley Energy with a $24.00 average price target.

Parsley Energy’s market cap is currently $4.61B and has a P/E ratio of 17.31. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.80.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PE in relation to earlier this year.

Parsley Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Its portfolio includes he Midland and Southern Delaware basin. The company was founded by Bryan Sheffield, Mike Hinson, and Paul Treadwell in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.