Siebert Williams Shank & Co Reiterates a Hold Rating on SM Energy (SM)

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara reiterated a Hold rating on SM Energy (SM – Research Report) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.69, close to its 52-week low of $0.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -25.9% and a 23.3% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Matador Resources, Concho Resources, and Laredo Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for SM Energy with a $4.15 average price target, which is a 99.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $16.40 and a one-year low of $0.90. Currently, SM Energy has an average volume of 7.55M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.