Sidoti Remains a Hold on Insteel Industries (IIIN)

Sidoti analyst Julio Romero maintained a Hold rating on Insteel Industries (IIIN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.32, close to its 52-week low of $13.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Romero is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 35.7% success rate. Romero covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Gibraltar Industries, American Woodmark, and Encore Wire.

Insteel Industries has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

The company has a one-year high of $26.61 and a one-year low of $13.80. Currently, Insteel Industries has an average volume of 112.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IIIN in relation to earlier this year.

Insteel Industries, Inc. manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR).