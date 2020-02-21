Sidoti Remains a Buy on DMC Global (BOOM)

Sidoti analyst Edward Marshall maintained a Buy rating on DMC Global (BOOM – Research Report) today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.89, close to its 52-week low of $35.26.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DMC Global is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $56.33, a 49.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Based on DMC Global’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $6.86 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $14.92 million.

DMC Global, Inc. engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics.