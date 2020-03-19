Sidoti Maintains a Buy Rating on Barnes Group (B)

Sidoti analyst Edward Marshall maintained a Buy rating on Barnes Group (B – Research Report) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.37, close to its 52-week low of $30.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Marshall is ranked #4835 out of 6147 analysts.

Barnes Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.00, implying a 98.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Barnes Group’s market cap is currently $1.69B and has a P/E ratio of 10.84. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.33.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of B in relation to earlier this year.

Barnes Group, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.