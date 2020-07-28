Shutterstock (SSTK) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Brad Erickson assigned a Buy rating to Shutterstock (SSTK – Research Report) today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 52.3% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Shutterstock has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.00.

The company has a one-year high of $45.98 and a one-year low of $28.76. Currently, Shutterstock has an average volume of 213.1K.

Shutterstock, Inc. engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial. The Other Category segment comprises of webdam. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.