Shotspotter (SSTI) Gets a Hold Rating from William Blair

In a report released today, Matthew Pfau from William Blair maintained a Hold rating on Shotspotter (SSTI – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $45.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Pfau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 71.4% success rate. Pfau covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Manhattan Associates, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shotspotter is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $53.97 and a one-year low of $27.50. Currently, Shotspotter has an average volume of 46.16K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SSTI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides gunshot detection solutions that help law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. It offers solutions on a fobased subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.