September 18, 2021   Technology, Top Market News

Shore Capital Remains a Buy on Team17 Group (TSVNF)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report issued on September 14, Shore Capital from Shore Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Team17 Group (TSVNFResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.61.

Team17 Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.72, a 19.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 14, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a p900.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.50 and a one-year low of $9.31. Currently, Team17 Group has an average volume of 855.

Team17 Group PLC is a video game label and creative partner for independent developers. The company supports both owned first party IP and third-party IP-through partnering with indie developers globally. The company focuses on premium, rather than free to play games, and its portfolio comprises over 90 games, including the iconic and well-established Worms franchise, as well as Overcooked and The Escapists.

