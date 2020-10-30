Shore Capital Reiterates a Buy Rating on Standard Chartered (SCBFF)

Shore Capital analyst Shore Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Standard Chartered (SCBFF – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.51, close to its 52-week low of $4.30.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Standard Chartered is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00, representing a 32.3% upside. In a report issued on October 20, Macquarie also upgraded the stock to Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $9.74 and a one-year low of $4.30. Currently, Standard Chartered has an average volume of 6,971.

Standard Chartered Plc engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Institutional Banking, Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Central and Other Items. The Corporate and Institutional Banking segment supports clients with transaction banking, corporate finance, financial markets, and borrowing needs. The Retail Banking segment offers digital banking services, such as deposits, payments, financing products and wealth management, as well as supporting business banking needs. The Commercial Banking segment consists of international financial solutions in areas such as trade finance, cash management, financial markets, and corporate finance. The Private Banking segment comprises of suite of investment, credit, and wealth planning solutions. The company was founded on November 18, 1969 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.