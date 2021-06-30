Shopify (SHOP) Gets a Hold Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Kenneth Wong maintained a Hold rating on Shopify (SHOP – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1482.99, close to its 52-week high of $1552.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 75.9% success rate. Wong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Altair Engineering, and Progress Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shopify is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1509.10, implying a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 28, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $1700.00 price target.

Based on Shopify’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $989 million and net profit of $1.26 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $470 million and had a GAAP net loss of $31.43 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 417 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SHOP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 2004, Canada-based Shopify, Inc. operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops.