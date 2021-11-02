Shopify (SHOP) Gets a Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1527.62, close to its 52-week high of $1650.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 67.4% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Zillow Group Class A, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Shopify with a $1697.42 average price target, implying a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 18, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1800.00 price target.

Based on Shopify’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.12 billion and net profit of $1.15 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $767 million and had a net profit of $191 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 408 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SHOP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Founded in 2004, Canada-based Shopify, Inc. operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops.