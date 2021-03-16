Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Guggenheim and J.P. Morgan gave Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ: SHLS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Colin Rusch assigned a Buy rating to Shoals Technologies Group today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 76.5% and a 64.6% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Shoals Technologies Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.33, a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc is a provider of electrical balance of system or “EBOS” solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. The products are sold principally to EPCs that build solar energy projects.