Shift Technologies (SFT) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Buy rating on Shift Technologies (SFT – Research Report) on February 16. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.6% and a 79.2% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Michaels Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shift Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.50.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SFT in relation to earlier this year.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SFT in relation to earlier this year.

