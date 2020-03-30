Shell Midstream (SHLX) Receives a Hold from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Gabe Moreen maintained a Hold rating on Shell Midstream (SHLX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Moreen has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.2% and a 48.4% success rate. Moreen covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, Phillips 66 Partners, and Magellan Midstream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shell Midstream is a Hold with an average price target of $16.33, which is a 71.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Shell Midstream’s market cap is currently $2.22B and has a P/E ratio of 5.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.87.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.