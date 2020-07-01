July 1, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Shelf Drilling (SHLLF) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

By Jason Carr

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger maintained a Hold rating on Shelf Drilling (SHLLFResearch Report) on June 29 and set a price target of NOK8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.8% and a 30.5% success rate. Roger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Borr Drilling, Kvaerner ASA, and BW Offshore.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shelf Drilling is a Hold with an average price target of $0.83.

Based on Shelf Drilling’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $181 million and GAAP net loss of $185 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $147 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.6 million.

Shelf Drilling Ltd operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor. The company is engaged in the drilling and completion of exploratory and developmental offshore oil and natural gas wells. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Saudi Arabia and also has a presence in Thailand; Nigeria; United Arab Emirates; India and Other Countries.

