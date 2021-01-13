Shake Shack (SHAK) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Michael Tamas from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Shake Shack (SHAK – Research Report), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $101.55, close to its 52-week high of $101.81.

Tamas has an average return of 13.7% when recommending Shake Shack.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamas is ranked #2757 out of 7210 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shake Shack is a Hold with an average price target of $75.08.

The company has a one-year high of $101.81 and a one-year low of $30.01. Currently, Shake Shack has an average volume of 756.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SHAK in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, Randall Garutti, the CEO of SHAK sold 75,000 shares for a total of $5,952,062.

Shake Shack, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.