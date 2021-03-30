Shake Shack (SHAK) Gets a Sell Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro maintained a Sell rating on Shake Shack (SHAK – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $110.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 54.9% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Shake Shack with a $109.14 average price target.

Shake Shack’s market cap is currently $4.65B and has a P/E ratio of -101.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.85.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SHAK in relation to earlier this year.

Shake Shack, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.