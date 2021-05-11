ServiceNow (NOW) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to ServiceNow (NOW – Research Report), with a price target of $610.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $466.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 74.9% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Bill.com Holdings, and Coupa Software.

ServiceNow has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $616.35, a 27.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $600.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $598.37 and a one-year low of $351.29. Currently, ServiceNow has an average volume of 1.6M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 2004 and based in California, ServiceNow, Inc. is a software company which provides enterprise cloud computing solutions to help companies manage digital workflows for enterprise operations. The company offers its solutions to various sectors including healthcare, education, oil and gas, telecommunications, government, consumer products, technology, IT and financial services.