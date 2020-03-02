Service Properties (SVC) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Service Properties (SVC – Research Report), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.08, close to its 52-week low of $17.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 46.2% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Braemar Hotels & Resorts, and Office Properties Income.

Service Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Service Properties’ market cap is currently $2.98B and has a P/E ratio of 17.92. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.14.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust that provides services in hospitality and in travels. It operates through the following business segments: hotel investments and travel center investments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.